HODGETOWN to host ‘Red Dirt Rivalry’ baseball game, nationally televised on ESPNU

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - HODGETOWN’s “Red Dirt Rivalry” baseball game presented by Amarillo National Bank scheduled for April 20 between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Oklahoma Sooners will be nationally televised on ESPNU and is set to begin at 7:00 p.m.
The live event on ESPNU will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated pay TV subscribers.
“We are thrilled to have ESPN capture this momentous event at HODGETOWN,” said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. “This will be our first National TV broadcast in our ballpark’s history and we couldn’t be prouder to showcase all that HODGETOWN and the City of Amarillo have to offer!”
The No. 8 ranked Red Raiders currently hold a 20-6 overall record (3-3 conference) and are led by Head Coach Tim Tadlock, who has taken his team to four College World Series in the last seven years and claimed three of the last four Big 12 Championships.
Texas Tech went 16-3 in their abbreviated 2020 campaign, finishing fourth overall in the final D1Baseball.com rankings.
Oklahoma, who currently holds a 14-14 overall record (1-5 conference), has won two baseball national titles (1951 and 1994) and participated in 38 NCAA Tournaments and 10 College World Series, are in their fourth season under head coach Skip Johnson.
The Sooners completed the shortened 2020 season with a 14-4 record and were ranked as high as No. 9 in the national polls.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.