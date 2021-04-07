Hereford police arrest man accused of multiple burglaries during March

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford police have arrested the suspect accused of multiple burglaries during late March.
The Hereford police received reports of two businesses, the Pup Dog Grooming and a private shop, had been burglarized around March 23.
On March 24, officials received more reports of an attempted break-in that caused damage to the building at Mr. Burger.
Officers were able to find a suspect with the help of security cameras and later confirmed the identity of the suspect as 31-year-old Gerardo Higareda.
Officials investigated the three separated incidents and learned two more businesses, Deaf Smith County Humane Society and Hereford Farmers Gin had been burglarized that same night on March 24.
Detectives were able to link the crimes and interviewed Higareda who admitted his involvement and/or presence at all listed burglaries or attempted burglaries.
These incidents are still under further investigation.
