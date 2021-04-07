Guymon police arrest suspect in stabbing at Budget Inn Motel

GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - Guymon police arrested one person after a stabbing earlier this week.
Police responded to North Ellison Street and Northeast 4th Street for an assault.
When officers arrived, the found a 43-year-old man with a non-life threatening stab wound.
Police then discovered the stabbing happened outside the Budget Inn Motel off of Highway 54.
Police identified 44-year-old Haile Williams as a suspect in the stabbing.
He was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.