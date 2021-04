Temperatures are down a bit behind a front today, but winds are still breezy from a northerly direction. Highs today are settling in around the 70 degree mark. Winds will diminish tonight and skies will be clear allowing temps to dip into the upper 30s by morning. After a chilly start, tomorrow looks to be splendid with highs in the upper 70s under sunny skies, but with light winds most of the day.