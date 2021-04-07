Cooler Wednesday Ahead

Thanks to an overnight cold front, temperatures will be cooler, but winds will remain breezy for at least a little while, however not as bad as they were for Tuesday. For today, expect a daytime high of 72 as cooler air retreats off to the north, meaning the northern most zones will be the last to warm. Winds will remain out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, but will begin to trend downwards as we head into the evening. We’re looking to stay in the 70s for the next few days with calmer winds, yet the extended outlook remains dry for the time being.