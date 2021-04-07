Canyon and Amarillo pools looking to open for Memorial Day, positions available

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation are looking to hire for this coming summer.
Temperatures are warming and pool time is approaching with Canyon and Amarillo saying today they are ready to kick off the season at the end of May.
Canyon’s opening day will be May 29 and Amarillo’s will be two days later on Memorial Day.
The Canyon Aqua Park will have two sessions per day with an hour between them for sanitizing.
Amarillo Parks and Recreation Director Michael Kashuba said the Thompson Park Pool is under construction but will be ready.
The Thompson Pool offers private party rentals and the following:
- Daily Full Session from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., $10 per person.
- Daily Half Session from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., $5 per person.
- Daily evening session from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., $3 per person.
This is based on the pool capacity and availability.
Kashuba also said the City is trying to fill more than 100 jobs at city pools.
The available positions are:
- Lifeguards
- Swim Lesson Coordinator
- Pool Manager
- Cashier
- Program Manager
