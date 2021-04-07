APD: Man found with no memory of identity, family

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are asking the public for help after a man was found in an alley with no memory of his own identity.
Officers were sent to an alley near North Aldredge Street and Wichita Avenue.
A man was found there and police say he is believed to have stayed the night in the alley, speculating he may have been missing for over 24 hours.
APD said the man has no recollection of family or his own identity.
Police described him as a Hispanic male with dark hair and a mustache. He was found wearing a dark blue long sleeve shirt and a baseball cap.
Those with information on the man are asked to call Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.
