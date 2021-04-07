AFD: Homeless man found dead in camper trailer after fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a man was found dead after fire crews responded to a trailer fire in north Amarillo this morning.
Crews responded to the fire at 6:00 a.m. on reports of a trash fire near Morning Drive and Central Avenue.
Firefighters discovered a camper trailer engulfed in flames and entered.
Upon entry, firefighters discovered the body of a man.
AFD said the man appeared to be homeless and was thought to be seeking shelter inside the trailer.
The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene and determined the fire was accidental, though no cause has been released at this time.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.