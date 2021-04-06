Windy cool front...

The winds will not be dying down much this evening or overnight for that matter. A cool front will move through during the overnight hours bringing strong NW winds gusting over 45 mph and kicking up some blowing dirt. Highs will be noticeable cooler for Wednesday with temp climbing into the low 70s. We will see less wind for Thursday and it will be warmer with highs back into the upper 70s ahead of another cool front for Friday. The forecast remains very dry.