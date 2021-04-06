Tucumcari woman dies in crash south of Vega

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials investigated a deadly crash on US 385 that resulted in one death.
72-year-old Theresa Clark was traveling on westbound I-40 access road, when she failed to yield right of way at the stop sign, according to DPS.
A vehicle was traveling northbound on US 385 when Clark pulled in front of the vehicle and was struck on the drivers side door.
Theresa Clark was pronounced dead on scene and her passenger was transported to the nearest hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver traveling northbound on US 385 had no injuries.
The crash still remains under investigation.
