An incoming low pressure system is looking to kick up the winds, dry us out, and increase fire danger for our Tuesday. Temperature wise, we’ll be on part with what we saw yesterday, if not warmer at times, with highs in the upper-80s to low 90s. Winds will start to turn out of the west/southwest as we go throughout the day and will likely be 20-30 mph with gusts upwards of 50 mph possible in some places. Pairing this with the dry air being pulled in from the west, we’re tracking critical fire danger across much of the area today, so make sure to remember to avoid any activities outside that could spark a fire! A cold front rolls through tonight which will cool us down for the next couple of days.