Randall County Jail to offer COVID vaccine to inmates

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Medical staff at the Randall County Jail will begin to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to inmates.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office says the jail will also work to ensure a seamless process for inmates to receive the second dose if they are released from custody before they are eligible.
The vaccination will begin with the 137 inmates who confirmed they would like to receive it.
After the first round, staff will request further doses when groups of 10 inmates have requested the vaccine.
Inmates who receive the first dose in custody and are released before the second dose can receive the second dose at any public or private health provider in the Amarillo Public Health area.
Inmates who are still in custody when they are eligible for the second dose will have the opportunity to receive the second dose at the facility.
