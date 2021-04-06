Panhandle schools suspended STAAR testing due to connectivity issues

Many Texas school districts are administering the STAAR tests online for the first time this year. Credit: Erich Schlegel for USA Today Network via REUTERS (Source: Texas Tribune)
By Tamlyn Cochran | April 6, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 4:18 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some students ran into trouble today trying to take a required achievement test including in the Amarillo metro area.

AISD, Canyon, River Road and Bushland all reported connection issues with taking the STAAR test online.

Bushland Superintendent Chris Wigington said students were kicked off line or couldn’t sign on at all.

The Texas Education Agency said the effects were statewide for grades four and seven writing, and freshman English.

The agency hopes to have the technical issues fixed by tomorrow to resume testing.

Below is the Statement from TEA Student Assessment Division:

Statement from TEA Student Assessment Division (Source: STAAR)

