Palo Duro and Lady Sandies Regional Semifinal bound

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons and Amarillo High Lady Sandies kickoff the 5A Regional Semifinals on Tuesday, April 6. The Dons back in the semis for the first time since 2009. Their (20-1-1) record is nearly unblemished, with a loss to AHS. Both the Dons and Lady Sandies look to put the Texas Panhandle on the map.
”We have the mentality that it’s 806 versus everybody. I don’t think the Panhandle gets quite the respect that we deserve as far as soccer is concerned, and we are doing a great job of bringing notice to the soccer program and the style of play and tradition that we have here in the Panhandle,” said Palo Duro Head Coach Irvin Johnson.
5A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Boys - Palo Duro (20-1-1) vs. Colleyville Heritage (19-4-2) - Tuesday, April 6 at 6 p.m. at Hugh Sandifer Stadium in Abilene
Girls - Amarillo High (16-1-2) vs. Burleson Centennial (21-3-1) - Tuesday, April 6:30 at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls
