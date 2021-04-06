Mark Adams confirmed as next TTU Head Basketball coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sources told KCBD NewsChannel 11 that Mark Adams and Texas Tech worked out a deal this afternoon to make him the next head coach at Texas Tech.
Adams has been the Red Raiders Associate Head Coach since the 2019-20 season. He and his defense were critical in helping the Red Raiders make the National Championship game in 2019.
Adams was named the TABC Assistant Coach of the Year.
I zoomed with Red Raider Matt Mooney who said Adams is the right man for the job.
Adams will be officially announced tomorrow.
He was loyal and did not head to Texas with Chris Beard, who called him to try to get him to go to Austin.
Adams graduated from Texas Tech in 1979. Here’s his coaching experience from TexasTech.com
Adams’ Coaching Experience Seasons, School, Position 1981-82, Clarendon College, Head Coach1983-87, Wayland Baptist, Head Coach1987-92, West Texas A&M, Head Coach1992-97, Texas-Pan American, Head Coach2004-13, Howard College, Head Coach2013-15, Texas Tech, Director of Basketball Operations2015-16, Little Rock, Assistant Coach2016-Present, Texas Tech, Associate Head Coach
