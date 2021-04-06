Loved ones of Missing woman Brianna Gilbert share concern of her unknown whereabouts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are still looking for missing 22-year-old Brianna Gilbert, last seen last Tuesday, March 30.
The Amarillo woman was reported missing after not returning home from work.
Randall County investigators released surveillance video today of Gilbert walking around the building where she works.
Gilbert is then seen crossing the street to the parking lot across from the Dairy.
“Our conversation was normal, there was no indication of anything,” Seriah Magallanes, Brianna Gilbert’s partner.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are following up on a handful of tips from community members, but have been unable to confirm any possible sightings.
They say none were reported in the same area, and all the possible sightings were reported more than 24 hours following the event.
“I just don’t understand, all those cameras around there, you know. How we didn’t see anything and how there were people standing outside that just saw so little,” said Misty Lynch, Brianna Gilbert’s mom. ″So it’s just sad ‘Cause that’s your kid and you want to protect them, and you can’t.’”
Early reports indicate coworkers saw Gilbert talking with an Hispanic male around the same time the video surveillance was taken, right before she disappeared she sent a text message to her partner saying ‘I love you.’
Today, the couple would’ve been celebrating their youngest’s daughter fifth birthday.
Magallanes says Gilbert would not have missed this day.
“It was pretty much like a yes day for her,” said Magallanes. “Anything that Kaizley wanted to do, Brianna said yes to. If she wanted to put makeup on her, she would let her, if she wanted to put her hair up or brush it, she would let her, nail polish. It was just a yes day for her.”
Gilbert’s mom it’s currently in the process of registering Brianna in NamUs, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
If you have any information about Gilbert’s whereabouts call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5858.
