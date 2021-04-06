I-40 underpass at Georgia Street to close for bridge rehabilitation project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The westbound Interstate 40 exit at Georgia street will be closed starting today as TxDOT continues their bridge rehabilitation project.
“What’s happening there is the bridge rehabilitation of the I-40 bridge over Georgia Street,” explained Sonja Gross, public information officer for TxDOT. “Starting today, we’re going to close the westbound exit ramp of Georgia Street for the safety of the traveling public and the work crews in that area because that’s already a curved area.”
You can expect the westbound exit of I-40 to be closed through the weekend.
Traffic will also be reduced to two lanes in each direction around Georgia Street and Paramount Boulevard. Expect the left lane to be closed in both directions.
Beginning Friday, Georgia Street and the Texas turnarounds will be closed under I-40 as bridge demolition continues. Detours will be posted to either Crockett Street or Paramount Boulevard.
“This weekend the traveling public needs to be aware of the fact were going to be demoing Georgia Street bridge,” said Gross. “You will not be able to travel under...the main lanes and the Texas turnaround will all be closed.”
This closure is expected to last through the weekend.
This is part of a $15.8 million project to update bridges along I-40.
“This is a $15.8 million project. In addition to the bridge deck replacements we’re also doing repairs, putting in metal beam guardrails and striping,” explained Gross. “A lot of work has to take place...after three months you’ll see some finish up work taking place in that area but the brunt of the work is going to be completed within the next three months or so.”
TxDOT says the project is meant to update the bridges to today’s regulations.
“These bridges have not been replaced or upgraded since the interstate system first went through Amarillo, 50 plus years ago. It’s time,” said Gross. “They’re still safe bridges to travel on, but since they are aging infrastructure it’s time to get the latest and greatest engineering technology put to work on the bridge. That’s what were doing.”
