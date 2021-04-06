Forest Service adding supervisors to manage responses for Panhandle fire dangers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Forest Service is adding some supervisors to manage response in the Panhandle due to approaching increased fire danger.
Dry, windy weather has promoted state fire officials to add wildfire incident commanders to the staff and equipment already in the Panhandle.
Texas A&M Forest Service spokesman James DeGrazia said the department is preparing for the expanded fire threat in West Texas over the next few days.
Locally, the means adding up to four people to oversee responses.
The service is also urging people to take personal responsibility for preventing and containing fires to protect family and property.
“It is the responsibility of each individual resident to prepare their home for wildfires,” said Kari Hines, Texas A&M Forest Service Firewise coordinator. “Every year, there are hundreds of homes that survive wildfires unaided and allow firefighters to operate safely to protect them. And this is due to the landscaping and building choices made long before the fire ever started.”
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.