Federal Jury convicts Muleshoe man of child pornography crimes

In those messages, Mr. Mata-Benavidez told the 11-year-old to send him explicit photographs of herself. When she refused, Mr. Mata-Benavidez bullied the girl until she conceded, texting Mr. Mata-Benavidez a lewd and lascivious image. He then commented saying the girl was beautiful and telling the her not to “share with anybody else… because it’s mine.” Mr. Mata-Benavidez then continued to ask for the 11-year-old to send him more explicit images.