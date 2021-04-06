Canyon High School Boys and Girls Golf Teams Swing into Regionals!

CANYON, Texas - Both the boys and girls golf teams take home the district title.
The two round tournament on March 30th, both teams seal the top spot for district with the help of Gracie Sutton, a freshman who dominated the field, as well as Paden Mask.
In total, the girls scored a 364 and the boys scored a 305. Head Coach Ricky Guy says he has high expectations for his teams heading into regional.
“Now the competition is going to get a little it tougher, i’m going to say they are going to have to shoot around 315 to 320. We’ve got girls that are capable of doing that. I really think that these boys have a good shot that if they shoot a 305 or lower. I wanna say more down to 292 to 305. Our personal goal is trying to get the team to Austin this year.”
