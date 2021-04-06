Building Safety Department to hold meetings on new software expected to improve permit, planning process

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Building Safety Department is offering informational meetings on the department’s new computer software.
The department said the new software will improve services such as permitting, plan submittal, professional licensing and inspection scheduling.
In addition, the city said the software will allow for online and electronic payment, a citizen self-service portal and access to permit history.
The new software program will begin April 26.
Informational meetings are available to educate contractors and citizens on the software.
Meetings are held at the Simms Municipal Building Room 203 and are scheduled as follows:
- 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 6
- 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 7
- 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 13
- 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 14
For information, contact the City of Amarillo Building Safety Department at 806-378-3041.
