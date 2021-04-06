The Bridge Children Advocacy Center honoring Child Abuse Awareness month with Pinwheel Ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month and The Bridge Children Advocacy Center is started their awareness with a Pinwheel Ceremony.
Today, April 6, The Bridge, Amarillo Area Casa, and Family Support Services, along with The Bridge Multidisciplinary Agencies and local student groups gathered together and planted 1,109 whimsical pinwheels to honor 1,109 children who told their stories of abuse at The Bridge.
Everyone was encourages to wear blue at the ceremony to honor the Child Abuse Awareness month.
