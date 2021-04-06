Borger police responding to shooting at 2nd and Bryan, suspect at large

The Borger Police Department is responding to a shooting at 2nd and Bryan. (Source: Borger Police Department)
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The Borger Police Department is responding to a shooting at 2nd and Bryan.

Police say two people have been taken to the hospital with various injuries.

The suspect in the shooting is at large. However, police say this was a targeted incident and is not an active shooter situation.

Sanford-Fritch ISD’s elementary campus is on lockdown and other campuses on shelter-in-place while police look for the suspect.

This is a developing story. We will provide new information as it becomes available.

