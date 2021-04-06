APD asks for help identifying suspect in aggravated robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked the public for help identifying the suspect of an aggravated robbery that occurred in December.
Officers responded to a robbery in the parking lot of a business near Interstate 40 and Grand Street on Saturday, December 26.
Upon arrival, police found a 64-year-old man injured.
The man had been unloading items from a shopping cart when a black Toyota Camry pulled up to the victim’s vehicle, according to police.
A white male, about 6-feet-tall exited the passenger side of the vehicle, took an item from the cart and went back to the vehicle.
The victim tried to stop the man and the vehicle started to pull off, rolling over the victim’s foot after he fell to the ground.
Those with information on the crime are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
