WT’S Zada Swoopes Receives High Recognition

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Track & Field Star receives Athletic Performance Female Athlete of the Year because of historic start to the season.
Zada Swoopes is ranked first in the nation for the Shot Put event. Last week breaking WT’s school record, as well as the Lone Star Conference record.
She says her next goal is to reach 18 meters in her next race and keep improving throughout the season.
“I’m really honored to receive this accolade for my overall performance because, I have really been working hard in the weight room. My coach really told me that what you do in the weight room shows out in what you do in the field. So, I try to push myself each week, making sure that I hit the numbers that I need to, and just being more than i can be. I’m honored to be a WT athlete.”
