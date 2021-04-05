WTAMU workshops to teach students finance skills

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WTAMU and Education Credit Union have joined forces to offer students financial advice to help them graduate without debt, save money and make purchases.
Eight financial workshops will be held between April 6 and April 21.
Education Credit Union Buff $mart will host the Advanced Money Management Workshops through Zoom and in-person sessions.
“Our goal is to provide financial knowledge to students on how to graduate with little to no debt and become financially independent,” said Meghan Williams, ECU Buff $mart coordinator. “We are partnering with the WT Alumni Associations and key alumni from the community to provide our students with financial education on topics that are of great importance to them as they prepare to head out into post-collegiate life.”
Scheduled workshops include:
- Relationships and Finances featuring Dr. and Mr.s Wendler, Todd and Darcy Webber, and Abby Betts at 6:00 p.m. April 6
- Car Buying and the Art of Negotiation featuring Joe Cannon at 12:20 p.m. April 7
- Building Credit Responsibly featuring Colten Hibbs at 12:20 p.m. April 12
- Paying Off Student Debt and Growing Savings featuring ECU Buff $mart Peer Financial Coaches at 6:00 p.m. April 14
- Home Buying featuring Trent Tyson at 10:00 a.m. April 16
- Insurance: What Do I Need? featuring Jarrett Jackson and Aaron Cappilla at 10:45 a.m. April 16
- The F.I.R.E Method featuring Jensen and Andrea Porter at 6:00 p.m. April 20
- Investing and Retirement featuring Joseph Peterson at 12:20 p.m. April 21
Learn more about the workshops here.
