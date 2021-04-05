Traffic blocked at Hillside and Cornell due to water line break

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Traffic is blocked at Hillside Road and Cornell Street due to a water line break.
The Amarillo Police Department says eastbound and westbound traffic is being diverted.
The City of Amarillo says traffic will open to one lane today. On Tuesday, eastbound and westbound lanes will be open with turning lanes closed to traffic.
The city estimates the repair will take two to three days.
No customers are impacted as far as water service at this time.
