Summer Street Maintenance Program has set a public meeting date
By Tamlyn Cochran | April 5, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT - Updated April 5 at 2:35 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has set a date for the Summer Street Maintenance Program for information on the city streets.

Residents can get all the information during the public meeting that is set for 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at the Amarillo Public Library/Southwest Branch, 6801 SW, 45th Ave.

The meeting will be hosted by the COA Capital Projects & Development Engineering Department.

Residents will be provided an overview of the Summer Street Maintenance Program and staff will be available to answer questions.

COA is providing a website with detailed information on the Summer Street Maintenance Program, including dates, times, locations and Frequently Asked Questions.

To access the website, click here.

