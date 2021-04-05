Summer Street Maintenance Program has set a public meeting date

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has set a date for the Summer Street Maintenance Program for information on the city streets.
Residents can get all the information during the public meeting that is set for 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at the Amarillo Public Library/Southwest Branch, 6801 SW, 45th Ave.
The meeting will be hosted by the COA Capital Projects & Development Engineering Department.
Residents will be provided an overview of the Summer Street Maintenance Program and staff will be available to answer questions.
COA is providing a website with detailed information on the Summer Street Maintenance Program, including dates, times, locations and Frequently Asked Questions.
To access the website, click here.
