We had a windy and warm Monday and the winds will stay with us for tonight and tomorrow. As westerly winds increase Tuesday with gusts over 30 mph, the dry line will move into the western Oklahoma allowing us to dry out and increase the fire danger to a dangerous level. Highs will also climb well into the mid 80s and the skies will be clear. A weak cool front will arrive for Wednesday cooling us into the 70s with a lighter north wind.