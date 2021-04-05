East Texas 5th grader raises $10K for fallen DPS officer’s family at Houston County Youth Fair

“I saw the story on Facebook where the Limestone County Fair Association auctioned off the last pin of officer Walker’s family and raised a large amount of money to support that family,” Waits said. “I thought about it for a while and took the story to Aubrey. I explained to her what happened and what the situation was. I told her I thought it would be pretty cool if we could do something similar to help the family out. Then I left it as that.”