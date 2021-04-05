Dry Outlook Continues

Aside from some isolated showers in the overnight hours, our forecast looks to remain dry as we head into a new work week. Cloud cover left over this morning will quickly clear out, making the way for mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions out of the south to southwest at 10-20 mph. This will allow us to warm into the 80s yet again with a high of 85 degrees. As we head into the next couple of days, elevated fire danger could be a concern as increasing winds will be dry and paired with already warm weather.