Crews responding to gas leak on SW 81st between Coulter and Soncy
Crews are responding to a gas leak in Randall County. (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson | April 5, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT - Updated April 5 at 5:41 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a gas leak in Randall County.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office says the leak is in the area of the 7800 block of Southwest 81st Avenue between Coulter and Soncy.

Fire officials say the breeze is helping to disperse the gas leak.

Avenue between Coulter and Loop 335 will be closed.

The Randall County Fire Department and the sheriff’s office and Atmos Energy crews are on the scene.

Their heavy equipment will allow the crews to dig into the ground and locate and repair the leak.

Fire officials do not currently have an estimate for how long SW 81st.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

