Chris Beard ‘forever grateful’ for this time at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Texas Tech Men’s Basketball head coach Chris Beard released a statement Monday after announcing his transition to the University of Texas Thursday, April 1.
In a statement on Twitter, Beard thanked all of those involved in the basketball program’s success from his time as assistant coach to the past five years as head coach.
Fans were heartbroken after the news of his departure and took to social media where Beard’s Twitter account was temporarily suspended Monday, according to HornSports.
Beard was officially announced as UT’s head men’s basketball coach Friday during a news conference. He said it was a tough decision to leave Texas Tech, but will always be appreciative and grateful for his time in Lubbock.
Texas Tech Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt described Beard’s leave as a change in direction, not a setback.
Beard is an alumni of UT and will serve as the 25th head coach for the Longhorns.
