Amarillo City wanting to take square mile in southwest Amarillo to build homes for residents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Planning and Zoning Commission heard a report today about developers wanting the City to take in about a square mile of land in southwest Amarillo.
P DUB Holdings wants to build about 2,800 homes on the land between Helium Road and Hope Road near County Road 58.
That would take about 12 years according to city documents.
In November, the company fled a request for the annexation and notice it would need city services including water, sewer, trash pickup and public safety.
The request will now go to the City Council for public hearing.
