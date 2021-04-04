Warming Trend

It’s been a nice Easter Sunday with temperatures in the 70s & 80s. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect partly cloudy skies with increasing winds & lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We MAY also track a few isolated showers tonight across the NW Panhandle. Monday looks much warmer with highs in the lower to mid 80s. Expect mostly sunny skies and a bit of Panhandle wind, South 10-20mph. We are watching the chance of a few thunderstorms by late day, it all depends if the storms break the cap. If a storm breaks the cap then it could become briefly severe.