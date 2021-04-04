Lady Buffs Soccer Advance in LSC Championship playoffs

CANYON, Texas - WT defeats Texas Women’s 3-1 in LSC’s Championship Semifinals.
The Lady Buff’s face the Pioneers and snap the three matchup losses against the team.
A slow start to the game, Pioneers showing most dominance in the first half, scoring the first goal of the game and the only goal in the first half. WT’s Asha James will eventually shoot two goals in the 2nd half to pt the Buffs in the lead. Calista Cordero with the other goal of the night.
Lady buffs will advance and host A&M Commerce on Tuesday, April 6th at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.