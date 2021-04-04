Benjamin Azamati places 2nd in 200 M at Jo Meaker Classic

CANYON, Texas - Ben Azamati runs a 20.52 200 meter, placing 2nd in the Jo Meaker Classic.
In his most recent race, the Clyde Little Field Relays, he ran a 9.97 100-meter dash. The second fastest time in the world and also broke the NCAA DII record and the Ghana national record.
He chose to run the 200 meter dash to see where his time is at for the 100 meter dash that he will be racing in, in Oklahoma in two weeks.
“I just wanted to run it to see where i’m at. Doing the 100, I kind of like to do the 200 for speed and endurance so, running a 20.52, I think is good for me. We like to see where i’m at in the 200 to see how our trainings are going to be so, I think we’re good with the course and I think i’m going to go out there and run good next time.”
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.