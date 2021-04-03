Randall’s Katy Bush takes pole vaulting District title, moving on to Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The District 3-5A Track and Field Meet has wrapped up and one OU signee made her mark as the top spot moving on to Area competition.
Katy Bush tied her personal best for the first place spot at 11′6″ vault. She will be moving on representing Randall High Raiders.
“It’s just amazing to be able to be the District Champion because, every meet this year, I have gotten second place. Every time. I’ve been trying my hardest but, getting first today made me really happy, and being able to move on to Area, knowing that i’m from Randall.”
A great performance by the senior. Her next goal is to beat her school’s record at 12′1″.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.