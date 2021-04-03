Pleasant Easter Sunday

It’s been a nice day with temperatures in the 70s & 80s. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Been watching Eastern New Mexico for a few showers so far it is all virga or moisture evaporating before hitting the ground. These stray shower chances will continue tonight through Sunday night. Easter Sunday looks a bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Expect sunny skies and light Southerly winds.