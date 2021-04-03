Lady Sandies top Coronado, advancing to first regional semifinal since 2013

LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies (15-1-2) took the pitch against Lubbock Coronado (16-2-3) at Lowrey Field at PlainsCapital Park on Friday for the class 5A regional quarterfinals. A playoff rematch from 2018. The Lady Sandies got revenge against the Mustangs, winning 2-1.