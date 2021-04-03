Lady Sandies top Coronado, advancing to first regional semifinal since 2013

LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies (15-1-2) took the pitch against Lubbock Coronado (16-2-3) at Lowrey Field at PlainsCapital Park on Friday for the class 5A regional quarterfinals. A playoff rematch from 2018. The Lady Sandies got revenge against the Mustangs, winning 2-1.
Lily Sobey scored the Lady Sandies first goal in the first half on a penalty kick. Saizlee Carlton scored the second goal with an assist by Abigail Rodriguez.
REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL SCORES
5A Boys: Palo Duro 4, El Paso Bowie 3
4A Boys: Borger 2, Mineral Wells 6
5A Girls: Amarillo 2, Lubbock Coronado 1
4A Girls: Pampa 0, San Elizario 3
Canyon 1, Stephenville 2
REGIONAL SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE
5A Boys: Palo Duro versus Colleyville Heritage
5A Girls: Amarillo High versus Burleson Centennial
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.