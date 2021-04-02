Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center preparing for wildlife baby season

“So when May comes, May and June are our busiest months as far as intakes go, but I would say from about March until September we are just swamped with animals coming in and a lot of them are going to be in care anywhere from four to six months. Formula, formula, formula that’s the biggest thing we’re going to go through over these next few months. Also, I know it’s hard for some people to understand or think about ordering but frozen mice,” said Stephanie Oravetz, owner and executive director at the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.