Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center preparing for wildlife baby season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wildlife baby season is quickly approaching, so the wild west wildlife rehabilitation center is preparing for the large number of animals that will soon come in their care.
The center has already started to care for wildlife babies, but the owner says the number will spike starting this May.
She says they’ve had up to 400 animals in their care at once during the month of May, so it is important they have everything they need before then.
“So when May comes, May and June are our busiest months as far as intakes go, but I would say from about March until September we are just swamped with animals coming in and a lot of them are going to be in care anywhere from four to six months. Formula, formula, formula that’s the biggest thing we’re going to go through over these next few months. Also, I know it’s hard for some people to understand or think about ordering but frozen mice,” said Stephanie Oravetz, owner and executive director at the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
They are asking mainly for formula and frozen mice.
They are also asking for more transport kennels as they will sometimes be picking up multiple babies at once.
“Opossums can have up to 13 babies in a pouch, so the opossums you saw earlier today, there’s 12 in that litter, and then cotton tails will sometimes get up to five. So it really just depends on the species, we’ve even had raccoons that had up to eight babies and normally it’s three to five,” said Oravetz.
The center has already started preparing by setting up a room full of baby cages.
Not only will they be caring for babies, but they will also be caring for the other adult animals at the same time. So, having more space is also important for the center.
They are currently working on four outdoor raccoon enclosures. They plan on having it ready by June. The raccoons will be split into four different enclosures based on the counties they are found in so the center can relocate them back into their original location.
“With baby season just around the corner, well actually its already here because we’re already getting tons of babies, but we are preparing by cleaning kennels, spring cleaning so to speak on the inside of the center as well as the outdoor enclosures. So right now, we’re just making sure that all incubators are working great, there’s good maintenance on them, all the cages are set up and prepped for the vast amount of animals that will be coming in,” said Oravetz.
To help with the work load this year, pre-vet students at West Texas A&M University will be joining the team to help with baby season.
“We’re just looking forward to teaching them and just having enough volunteers to cover our growing center because every year we seem to be growing in the number of animals that we care for,” said Oravetz.
The center urges you to call them if you see injured wildlife.
You can call or text [(806)680-2483 (BITE)].
