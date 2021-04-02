West Texas A&M guard Qua Grant enters NCAA transfer portal

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Just two days after West Texas A&M junior guard Joel Murray entered the NCAA transfer portal, his teammate Qua Grant followed suit. The junior was the second leading scorer for the buffs, averaging 22.4 points per game and totaling 492 points. The two-time D2CCA First Team All-American also tallied 43 steals, 70 assists and 175 rebounds this past season.
Grant and Murray were arguably the best guard duo in DII college basketball. The junior made his announcement on Twitter earlier today.
“After much prayer and conversation with my family, I feel that it is time to move on to the next chapter of my life, therefore with two years of eligibility, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I thank God for everyone that crossed my path during my time here at West Texas A&M.
