Warm Easter Weekend

A high pressure is settling over our area, and setting the stage for warm, dry, and breezy conditions for our Easter weekend. For your Friday, expect warming temperatures, with a high of 70, with winds out of the south at 15-20 mph. Thanks to some upper level moisture, we’ll have slight cloud cover as we go throughout the day, dampening fire danger concerns. Saturday is looking warmer, with a high of 76, however winds will be calmer and skies will be sunnier. More of the same for the remainder of the forecast, as we’ll warm into the 80s by early next week with a few breezy days scattered in.