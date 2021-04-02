State health officials reports 4 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported four new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico.
The report shows one new case in Curry County, three in Roosevelt County.
Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 192,152 COVID-19 cases.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,949.
As of today, there are 94 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
173,981 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.
There are 7,585 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5,043
Quay County: 428
Roosevelt County: 1,870
Union County: 245
There have been 142 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 72
Quay County: 8
Roosevelt County: 53
Union County: 9
There are 50,281 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 197
Briscoe County: 76
Carson County: 246
Castro County: 650
Childress County: 1,312
Collingsworth County: 190
Cottle County: 137
Dallam County: 1,019
Deaf Smith County: 2,760
Donley County: 170
Gray County: 1,730
Hall County: 322
Hansford County: 365
Hartley County: 726
Hemphill County: 504
Hutchinson County: 1,067
Lipscomb County: 273
Moore County: 1,920
Motley County: 36
Ochiltree County: 922
Oldham County: 111
Parmer County: 827
Potter County: 17,200
Randall County: 16,504
Roberts County: 52
Sherman County: 140
Swisher County: 393
Wheeler County: 432
Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.
There are 51,907 estimated recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 142
Briscoe County: 126
Carson County: 362
Castro County: 859
Childress County: 1,306
Collingsworth County: 248
Cottle County: 181
Dallam County: 1,007
Deaf Smith County: 2,688
Donley County: 323
Gray County: 1,894
Hall County: 394
Hartley County: 714
Hansford County: 759
Hemphill County: 535
Hutchinson County: 1,418
Lipscomb County: 274
Motley County: 76
Moore County: 2,127
Ochiltree County: 993
Oldham County: 218
Parmer County: 1,121
Potter County: 16,677
Randall County: 16,105
Roberts County: 53
Sherman County: 128
Swisher County: 721
Wheeler County: 458
There have also been 1,335 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 6
Briscoe County: 3
Carson County: 14
Castro County: 29
Childress County: 16
Collingsworth County: 9
Cottle County: 7
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 64
Donley County: 13
Gray County: 54
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 18
Hartley County: 9
Hemphill County 2
Hockley County: 94
Hutchinson County: 69
Lipscomb County: 11
Ochiltree County: 25
Oldham County: 4
Moore County: 68
Motley County: 7
Parmer County: 34
Potter County: 433
Randall County: 287
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 12
Swisher County: 14
Wheeler County: 9
There are 4,129 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 453
Cimarron County: 203
Texas County: 3,473
There have been 32 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 6
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 25
There have been 4,007 estimated recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 431
Cimarron: 197
Texas County: 3,379
