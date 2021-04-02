New ACT Buses to better serve residents with disabilities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo announced today a new fleet of 10 buses coming in April to serve the disabled and special needs customers that is now served by Spec Trans.
Spec Trans will now be known as ACT Connect with 10 new Ford E450 Challenger Vans rolling out in April.
The vans can accommodate up to three wheelchairs and at least six ambulatory passengers.
These vans are lower to the ground and easier for ambulatory passengers to access.
They have added insulation for better climate control, a rear emergency exit door and six cameras for passenger safety and security.
Federal funds from the CARES Act and other Federal funding will pay for 97 percent of the new vans.
These vans will replace vehicles purchased in 2008 that average over 337,800 miles each.
