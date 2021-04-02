Mild Easter Weekend

It’s been a breezy Good Friday. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect clear skies, decreasing winds and lows in the lower 40s. Saturday looks quite nice with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Expect lots of sunshine & less wind, South winds 10-15mph. Easter Sunday also looks beautiful with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Expect sunny skies and a light breeze.
As we move ahead, it will warm up quite a bit for the early week, 80s for much of the area. Closely watching a nearby storm system for mid week, for now looks to be a dry slot & wind event. As of right now, there is no moisture in the forecast.