2021 Bison Music Festival ticket are selling tickets starting tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After postponing its annual concert in 2020, the Texas State Bison Music Festival is now selling tickets for the 10 Annual festival.
Tickets, which go on sale this Saturday, April 3, include a full evening of music by Pat Green, Corry Morrow, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Max Stalling and David Beck’s Tejano Weekend.
Music lineup will be available and participants will enjoy food vendors, shopping and craft booths set up along main street Quitaque.
The event draws thousands of music-lovers from across the Tri-State region with the ultimate goal of restoring the Official Bison Herd of the State of Texas.
Located in Caprock Canyons State Park, the bison are direct descendants of the herd started by famed Cattleman Charles Goodnight in 1878.
The Texas State Bison Music Festival will start on Saturday, September 25.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow, to get tickets click here.
