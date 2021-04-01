Big warm up...

Aside from the breezy conditions today it has been pretty nice with the sunny skies and mild temps. We will stay well above freezing for Friday morning but the winds will return to warm us up into upper 60s and low 70s with plenty of sunshine. The winds will be coming down nicely for the weekend as the temperatures continue to climb into the mid 70s for Saturday and the 80s for Sunday. The highs want to stay in the 80s for early next week but the winds will come back strong.