APD in need of Amarillo residents for the annual quality service survey

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department wants all Amarillo residents to take part in the departments annual quality of service survey during this April month.
The results of this survey will be compared to previous results to look for areas where the department can improve the quality of service provided to Amarillo residents.
The survey takes three to five minutes to complete, and the responses are completely confidential.
You can provide an email address in the survey, if you wish to be contacted about a specific issue.
The survey will be available on-line through April 30 at 5:00 PM.
For the link to the survey, click here.
You can also find it posted on the APD Facebook, Twitter and Nextdoor social media platforms.
