Winds Picking Up

The main focus for our Thursday today is warmer temperatures, higher winds, and increased fire danger. As of now, no fire related watches and/or warnings have been issued, so concerns are lower than normal, but still there. As we go throughout the day, winds will turn more out of the southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts of 30 possible at times, especially up in the northwest. We’ll see low RH% values, down in the 10-15% range with highs in the 60s for much of the area, so it will be dry, but not as bad as it was earlier this week. As of right now, it looks like most of our forecast will remain warm and dry with periods of windier weather at times.